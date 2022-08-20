Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice lifted for Owentown residents

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OWENTOWN, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Municipal Utility District has rescinded its boil water notice.

The notice is lifted for residents of Owentown and residents served by East Texas MUD north of Interstate 20.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 20,2022.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Schyler Willams at 903-730-1045

