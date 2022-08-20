Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Customers served by the Mims Water Supply Corp. in Marion County are advised to boil all water intended for consumption.

The notice is due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on Farm to Market Road 729. Water is advised to be boiled prior to all personal use (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). This will include customers East of Big Oaks Subdivision on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove, Woodland Shores, and Alley Creek Park.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Anyone with questions regarding this may contact David Oney, General Manager and Operator at 903-601-2746, or Paula Hathcoat, Office Manager at 903-601-2155. You may also contact our business office, located at 12688 FM 729, at 903-755-3185; during business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

