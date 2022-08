KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Kilgore College Rangerette Abby Tirey about this year’s first public performance called “Showoffs” which takes place Saturday night at Dotson Auditorium at the college.

Five new Rangerette officers will be chosen during the performance.

The show is free, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.