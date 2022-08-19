Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Catalytic converter thefts increasing in East Texas

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, since 2020, claims of catalytic converter thefts have increased by nearly 300 percent, and the crime is frequently seen here in East Texas.   

The Longview Police Department has even released a set of tips to help citizens guard against the theft. The catalytic converter is a device attached to a vehicle’s exhaust system designed to reduce emissions, pollutants and toxic gases produced by the combustion engine.

But it’s the components inside that thieves are after. Palladium, rhodium and platinum, precious metals.  Longview Police Officer Brandon Thornton says there area also specific vehicles that are targeted which have multiple catalytic converters.

