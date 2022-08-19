Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funding for the Tyler police and fire departments accounts for the largest chunks of general fund spending in the city’s proposed FY 2023 budget.

“As Tyler grows, public safety services must grow,” said Mayor Don Warren.

The proposed budget calls for $34 million in funding for the Tyler Police Department and $23 million for the Tyler Fire Department.

TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT

The proposal provides $2.6 million over five years to equip all police vehicles with new in-car technology systems and provide every police officer with new body-worn technology, including updated body cameras and tasers.

“Our officers continue to set the standard for transparency in community policing,” said City Manager Edward Broussard. “TPD administration has developed a creative program to fund and replace this essential technology for our officers on the street,”

TYLER FIRE DEPARTMENT

The proposed budget also calls for funding facility upgrades at the Fire Administration building and Fire Station #6 on SH 110. The budget also dedicates money for two fire recruits and about $1.6 million to purchase two new fire engines.

Opportunities for public input will be offered at city council meetings on the following dates:

Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

Final adoption of the budget is set to happen Sept. 14.

