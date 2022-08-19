Tyler gang member to spend 3 years in prison over gun found during traffic stop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says is a member of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips has been sentenced to federal prison.

Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, pleaded guilty on Sep. 29, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years and one month by a U.S. district judge.

According to court documents, on Oct. 13, 2020, Hawkins was stopped while driving on S. Vine Street in Tyler and arrested on outstanding warrants. During the traffic stop, Hawkins threw a plastic bag containing marijuana from the vehicle, resulting in a probable cause search of the vehicle.

During the search, court documents say officers discovered a pistol between the driver’s seat and center console. Further investigation revealed Hawkins is a member of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips, a criminal street gang, and is a convicted felon with five prior convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a 2008 Tyler shooting. As a convicted felon, Hawkins is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Hawkins was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 17, 2021 and was sentenced to federal prison on Aug. 16, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Tyler Police Department, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.

