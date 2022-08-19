Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two arrested in connection with burglary, burning of Anderson County home

A burglary took place at a house in Anderson County, which became “engulfed in flames” shortly...
A burglary took place at a house in Anderson County, which became “engulfed in flames” shortly after.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A burglary took place at a house in Anderson County, which became “engulfed in flames” shortly after.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385 on Wednesday.

The caller said one suspect, later identified as Rita Alvarado Diaz, 39, was sitting in a black 4-door Honda while another, Zachery Jarred Burris, 32, was removing property from inside the house.

A social media post from the sheriff’s office says the suspects fled in the Honda, “almost striking” the caller, who tried to stop them.

Authorities stopped the vehicle on US-84 and took the suspects into custody.

Shortly after, 911 was called again to report smoke billowing from the residence. When the sheriff arrived, the house was engulfed in flames, according to the social post. Fire departments responded and investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted.

Both suspects have been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony (2nd degree felony - $20,000 bond).

The investigation is on-going and additional charges may be forthcoming.

