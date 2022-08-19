Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA considering affiliation with university system

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday.

“Several university systems have made informal inquiries over the years regarding our willingness to evaluate the potential benefit to our university of being a system member,” Westbrook stated. “These inquiries have continued, and our Board of Regents believes the time is right to engage formally with representatives of those systems that have expressed interest to determine if affiliation is beneficial to SFA.”

The seven university systems in Texas are University of Houston, University of North Texas, University of Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech and Texas Women’s.

Westbrook said he has been tasked with developing a process to gather input from the community and alumni to present to the board of regents.

“I want you to know that I believe this work our Board of Regents is undertaking is the right thing to do at the right time,” Westbrook said. “I applaud them for having the courage to engage in what can be both an exciting and sensitive undertaking. Many of us have, for some time, loved the fact we were not affiliated with a system — but we can’t ignore the growing challenges of being a stand-alone institution.”

The only other unaffiliated university in Texas is Texas Southern.

