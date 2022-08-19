Pediatrician speaks on importance of back to school health checklist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the school year back in session for some and approaching for others, East Texas pediatricians are reminding parents that now is the time to make sure your children are in good health.

This includes things such as physicals, wellness checks, and immunizations.

Pediatrician Dr. James Davis, DO with UT Health East Texas says it is best to do these things before the school year begins as students start to come into close proximity with others which can allow illnesses to spread.

”Different infections at different times of the year but especially as we are headed back to school, we’re coming into closer proximity with friends, with teachers and even among parents with coworkers and so now is a great time before they get into school to make sure everyone’s healthy and to begin kind of looking into how can we protect ourselves once we are back in the school setting.”

Davis says they have been seeing more parents bring their younger children in to catch up on their vaccines before sending them off to preschool and kindergarten.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.