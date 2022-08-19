Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

McDonald’s testing chicken Big Mac in the US

This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame...
This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame seed bun – just like the Big Macs that have been sold since 1968.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is looking to spread its wings – with chickens.

The fast-food giant is testing a chicken version of its legendary Big Mac.

This sandwich, which has been available in the United Kingdom for part of this year, comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame seed bun – just like the Big Macs that have been sold since 1968.

But instead of beef, these sandwiches feature a pair of tempura chicken patties.

These chicken Big Macs will be served in Miami-area restaurants soon.

Company officials said if sales and reviews are good, they could eventually be sold nationwide.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
2 teens killed in Alba crash
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

Latest News

Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports put on hold
After trying for just 'one more child,' Gaby and Patrick Hagler discovered they would be having...
Texas family of 5 expecting ‘1 more child’ surprised with quadruplets
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial
Many times, lunchboxes sit around for hours at school before kids eat. A USDA food safety...
Food safety expert shares tips on protecting school lunches from foodborne illnesses