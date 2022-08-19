Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store

A capture from surveillance footage which allegedly shows Jacolby Williams during a convenience...
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judicial records indicate a Marshall man pleaded guilty today to holding up a convenience store at gunpoint.

Jacolby Williams, 21, accepted a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery today in Judge Austin Jackson’s court.

According to an affidavit, Williams and an accomplice held up a gas station convenience store on Oct. 5, 2021, at gunpoint, stealing cash, e-cigarettes, beverages and other unidentified merchandise before fleeing.

