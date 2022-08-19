Marshall man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judicial records indicate a Marshall man pleaded guilty today to holding up a convenience store at gunpoint.

Jacolby Williams, 21, accepted a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery today in Judge Austin Jackson’s court.

According to an affidavit, Williams and an accomplice held up a gas station convenience store on Oct. 5, 2021, at gunpoint, stealing cash, e-cigarettes, beverages and other unidentified merchandise before fleeing.

