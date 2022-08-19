Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man believed to connected to Thursday’s homicide investigation.

Laredo Police Investigators have successfully identified Fabricio Perez, 44 who now has an arrest warrant for the murder of Julio Cesar Flores, 27.

The incident happened on Thursday morning when they found Flores’ body inside a white vehicle at Guadalupe and Texas.

If you anyone has any information regarding Perez’s whereabouts you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

Perez is considered to be armed and dangerous.

