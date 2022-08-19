Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Roads in Lufkin reopened after high water reported

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(KLTV/KTRE)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Barricades have been removed around a street closure in Lufkin early Friday.

Heavy rain fell across the city for hours Thursday evening, leading to barricades warning of high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street, west of downtown Lufkin.

(Source: KTRE staff)

By 5:45 a.m., Lufkin Police said all roads were cleared and open to traffic.

The National Weather Service reported as much a three inches of rain fell in parts of Lufkin over the last 24 hours.

Kerri Compton will have updates on road conditions across East Texas starting at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning East Texas and from 7-8:30 a.m. on KTRE & KLTV’s streaming channel, East Texas Now.

Also, check our Traffic page for updates on traffic trouble spots and road work projects around East Texas.

