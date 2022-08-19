Roads in Lufkin reopened after high water reported

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Barricades have been removed around a street closure in Lufkin early Friday.

Heavy rain fell across the city for hours Thursday evening, leading to barricades warning of high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street, west of downtown Lufkin.

(Source: KTRE staff)

By 5:45 a.m., Lufkin Police said all roads were cleared and open to traffic.

The National Weather Service reported as much a three inches of rain fell in parts of Lufkin over the last 24 hours.

