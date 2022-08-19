Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in Tyler may have noticed some special planes in the sky Friday.

“Getting some training done for airshows for the future,” said pilot Sean Gustafson.

The Polaris Dawn demonstration team came to the Tyler Historic Aviation Museum to train for those shows, and they brought unusual aircraft with them.

“Polaris brought in eight jets for this weekend, we have four L39s plus some spares, two alpha jets and a Russian MIG-29 Fulcrum which is I think the only civilian owned MIG-29 in the world,” said program examiner Randy Ball.

Pilot Jared Isaacman explained why out of so many airports Tyler Pounds was the one they chose to do this training.

“This is one of the few airports in the country that has an approved aerobatic box which means we can go up and get some good practice in and not disrupt you know the airline traffic and the general aviation so this is a really unique location in the country,” he said.

Performing these maneuvers has brought the team together over the years. Gustafson says the comradery of the team is the best part.

“That trust that you build up, we’re flying over 400 miles per hour, less than 18 inches apart from each other, so we’ve flown together for over a decade, got some great talent here,” Gustafson said.

Isaacman shares the sentiment and says the team goes back years.

“I mean this is getting the band back together in a big way, I mean we used to fly together as the Black Diamond Jet team some oh jeeze like I said 10-12 years ago so you know its kind of been a while but its a great feeling, lots of amazing comradery,” he said.

