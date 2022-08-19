Friday’s Weather: Lower 90s with spotty rain chances

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Our Friday is off to a mild and muggy start in the lower 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Keep an eye out for patchy fog that my form on your morning commute as we are certainly a bit more on the muggy side thanks to the rain over the past couple days. This afternoon we will see a fair amount of sunshine with only spotty chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A warm front will slowly track north through East Texas today, leading to most East Texans sitting in the lower to middle 90s during the heat of the day. Rain will be fairly limited once again on Saturday as we trend even warmer in the middle 90s before our luck turns for the better on Sunday. Our next upper-level disturbance will arrive in tandem with a stalling cold front later on Sunday. This stalled front will likely not make it far into East Texas, but it should still be close enough to help initiate multiple rounds of showers and storms for parts of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday! Yes, we will soon enter into a more active stretch in our weather pattern, offering the chance for upwards of 2.00″-4.00″ of rain, with localized areas potentially seeing even more. Temperatures will trend well below average thanks to the widespread rain and persistent cloud cover, placing highs in the middle to upper 80s for both Monday and Tuesday. Rain coverage slowly begins to diminish later on Wednesday, with only scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible on Thursday, allowing our afternoon highs to slowly crawl back into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.