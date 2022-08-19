Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A little bit warmer today in areas that didn’t see the rain. Most of the showers and thunderstorms have stayed farther south in Deep East Texas and many are already weakening as we get closer to sunset. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, warm and humid. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid 90s but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expect to develop by afternoon and will cool some places down quite quickly. Chances for rain begin to increase through the day on Sunday and into early next week. A good, soaking rainfall is expected for much of East Texas with temperatures in the 80s much of next week.

