Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

East Texas Mentoring Alliance hosts Kidsfest in the park

After a 2-year COVID hiatus, the alliance is excited to announce its Kidsfest will return Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Mentoring Alliance will host Kidsfest in Bergfeld Park on Aug. 27, inviting the whole community to come together.

After a 2-year COVID hiatus, the alliance is excited to announce its Kidsfest will return Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Bergfeld Park will be full of booths with fun activities and candy for everyone to enjoy, along with performances in both English and Spanish. The event will also feature free prizes: 250 gift cards to Urban Air and Bikes. Additionally, participants will be able to pick up free T-shirts and bags with Dairy Queen and H20 gift cards.

Mentoring Alliance KidsFest is an opportunity to show children and families that they are loved and they matter. It’s an opportunity for the Mentoring Alliance and local organizations to walk beside these families in a day all about them.

Participating community partners include Texas Children’s Health Plan, UT Tyler, Chick-fil-a, Tyler Police, the mayor and TISD.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
2 teens killed in Alba crash
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

Latest News

A capture from surveillance footage which allegedly shows Jacolby Williams during a convenience...
Marshall man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store
Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler
Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler
Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler
Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler
Jacob Potts
Canton father, son share sweet 18-year back-to-school tradition