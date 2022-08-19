East Texas Mentoring Alliance hosts Kidsfest in the park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Mentoring Alliance will host Kidsfest in Bergfeld Park on Aug. 27, inviting the whole community to come together.

After a 2-year COVID hiatus, the alliance is excited to announce its Kidsfest will return Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Bergfeld Park will be full of booths with fun activities and candy for everyone to enjoy, along with performances in both English and Spanish. The event will also feature free prizes: 250 gift cards to Urban Air and Bikes. Additionally, participants will be able to pick up free T-shirts and bags with Dairy Queen and H20 gift cards.

Mentoring Alliance KidsFest is an opportunity to show children and families that they are loved and they matter. It’s an opportunity for the Mentoring Alliance and local organizations to walk beside these families in a day all about them.

Participating community partners include Texas Children’s Health Plan, UT Tyler, Chick-fil-a, Tyler Police, the mayor and TISD.

