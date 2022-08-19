Canton father, son share sweet 18-year back-to-school tradition
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jesse Potts of Canton and his son Jacob have a “sweet” tradition.
Every year after the first day of school, Jesse picks up Jacob and takes him to the Dairy Queen in Canton for a Blizzard. From Kindergarten to senior year of high school, Jesse and Jacob have sat in the same seats, ordered the same treats, and bonded over a Blizzard.
This week was the end of the tradition, but the start of future traditions.
