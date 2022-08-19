Camp Gladiator Trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 8 a.m. Saturday a memorial workout will be held in Tyler for a fallen deputy missed by his community.

The Camp Gladiator Trainers will hold a memorial workout at South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler tomorrow.

Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was completing his last day of training on July 29 when, according to authorities, he was hit by an intoxicated driver while making a traffic stop on State Highway 155. Bustos later died at a Tyler hospital.

The event is meant to bring the community together in his memory. It is free to the public, but donations will be accepted.

