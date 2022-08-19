Boil water notice issued by East Texas Municipal Utility District

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown.

The public water system suffered a “catastrophic water main break” at 2:30 a.m. according to the boil notice.

All water service has been restored, but the boil notice remains in effect until testing is completed.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice to customers.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Schyler Williams at (903) 730-1045.

