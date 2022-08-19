Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Boil water notice issued by East Texas Municipal Utility District

Water boiling in a pot.
(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown.

The public water system suffered a “catastrophic water main break” at 2:30 a.m. according to the boil notice.

All water service has been restored, but the boil notice remains in effect until testing is completed.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice to customers.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Schyler Williams at (903) 730-1045.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
2 teens killed in Alba crash
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
students in classroom
Pediatrician speaks on importance of back to school health checklist
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Overton
Naegleria fowleri is often present in freshwater, and if it gets up your nose, it can gain...
Child died from brain-eating amoeba infection, CDC confirms