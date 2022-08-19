Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bicyclist dies after being struck by a semi in Anderson County

Texas DPS
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS troopers were called to a fatal accident involving a semi-truck and a bicycle yesterday.

According to a message from Corsicana Highway Patrol, at about 3 p.m. Aug. 18 a bicyclist rode out in front of a truck tractor from ACR 3722 onto US 79, where the truck was traveling southwest.

The truck driver attempted to avoid the bicyclist by veering onto the shoulder, but the cyclist struck the front left of the semi-trailer, DPS says.

The bicyclist, Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine, was taken to Palestine Regional Hospital and pronounced dead. The truck driver, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo, was not injured.

Investigation into this case is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

