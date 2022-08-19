Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview

Latest News

empty mayor seat at city council meeting
Coffee City mayor’s resignation officially accepted
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say
Kitchen's House
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
Burn Bans
Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans