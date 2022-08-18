Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wood County fire marshal says burn ban still in effect despite rain

Davidson said that he’s received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.(Wood County Emergency Management/Fire Marshal)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Marshal Tully Davidson said that residents need to remember that the county remains under a burn ban.

Davidson said that he’s received several calls from people who live in the county asking if they are allowed to burn now that some rain came through the area.

“I know we’ve got rain, but it still is too dry to burn,” Davidson said. He said that the people who called were understanding. Only one person had to be told to put out a fire today, he noted.

To see a list of current burn bans in East Texas, click here.

