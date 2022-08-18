Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old.

20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.

Chandler reportedly called 911 at around 7:30 a.m., saying “his wife was dead, blue in the face, and he believed she was beyond help.”

When authorities arrived, they found Wofford lying on her back next to an air mattress, according to an affidavit.

Court documents state Chandler initially told investigators that he and Wofford had laid down in their room at around 1 a.m., and that he believed “some unknown person may have climbed through their opened second-story window and done something to her.”

Residents in the house said Chandler and Wofford had an hour-long argument at around 10 p.m., and that Chandler talked about moving out afterward. They reportedly told police that Wofford briefly came downstairs and cried in the bathroom, but then went back upstairs without saying what was wrong.

One of the witnesses said she was awoken by a loud thud between 12:30 and 2 a.m. According to an affidavit, she heard Wofford say “stop” before everything got quiet. The witness reportedly didn’t hear anything else for the rest of the night and went back to sleep.

Investigators then spoke with Chandler, who allegedly denied there was an argument between him and Kaycee. He later admitted there was an argument, but reportedly said it didn’t get physical.

Court documents state Chandler then admitted to choking Wofford during an intimate act, but said he was “adamant” that she was awake and talking afterward. Chandler reportedly stated that Kaycee said her throat hurt afterward before she fell asleep. He allegedly claimed to have never been physically abusive with her.

An autopsy found that Wofford had been strangled by her throat and through compression on her chest. Petechia was also found on her body, and bruising was found on her chest and throat.

The medical examiner reportedly stated Wofford would not have been able to talk after being choked/strangled. Court documents state bruising and trauma was also found on Wofford’s head, which indicated she was beaten. Police said the autopsy found that Wofford died of asphyxiation.

WFPD arrested Chandler with the help of U.S. Marshals and the Texas Department of Public Safety. He remains jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.