Whitehouse City Council to prioritize safety with 2023 budget

The 2022-2023 budget was passed and approved Tuesday night at the Whitehouse City Council meeting, while also lowering the property tax rate.
By Willie Downs
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Whitehouse mayor, James Wansley, said they plan to pay down debt, add staffing, resources and a community center to serve people better. Public safety is among the initiatives covered under the approved budget.

The city says Whitehouse is ranking in the top 50 safest cities in Texas for the second year in a row. They say to maintain that, the city must have qualified personnel to respond during emergencies.

Whitehouse will add two full-time police officer positions and two full-time firefighter positions. They will also be implementing a 10-Step Compensation Plan for public safety personnel. The Whitehouse Fire Department will also be receiving a new fire engine in December of 2022 to replace the aging 1986 engine.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

