WEBXTRA: City of Tyler calls for muralist submissions for latest project

TYLER, Texas - Local artists are invited to submit original artwork to potentially be selected to paint murals at Noble E. Young Park, Lindsey Park and Pollard Park.

Keep Tyler Beautiful hopes to add murals to all park restrooms in the future in order to add to the unique character of each park while beautifying the area and discouraging graffiti. Previously completed murals are located at Bergfeld Park, Emmett J. Scott Park, Hillside Park, Golden Road Park and Woldert Park.

Artists must submit their artwork via email by Sept. 16 to be considered.

Submissions are also being accepted year-round for Beauty and the Box traffic utility box wraps. Artwork that is approved is added to our gallery for potential sponsors to choose from. If selected, artists will receive a $250 stipend.

For more information, please contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner, at KTyB@TylerTexas.com or (903) 531-1335. Follow us on Facebook to stay updated on all upcoming art projects and opportunities to submit artwork.

