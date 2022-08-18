Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

WEBXTRA: City of Tyler calls for muralist submissions for latest project

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas - Local artists are invited to submit original artwork to potentially be selected to paint murals at Noble E. Young Park, Lindsey Park and Pollard Park.

Keep Tyler Beautiful hopes to add murals to all park restrooms in the future in order to add to the unique character of each park while beautifying the area and discouraging graffiti. Previously completed murals are located at Bergfeld Park, Emmett J. Scott Park, Hillside Park, Golden Road Park and Woldert Park.

Artists must submit their artwork via email by Sept. 16 to be considered.

Submissions are also being accepted year-round for Beauty and the Box traffic utility box wraps. Artwork that is approved is added to our gallery for potential sponsors to choose from. If selected, artists will receive a $250 stipend.

For more information, please contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner, at KTyB@TylerTexas.com or (903) 531-1335. Follow us on Facebook to stay updated on all upcoming art projects and opportunities to submit artwork.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death

Latest News

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
City of Tyler calling for muralist submissions for latest project
WEBXTRA: City of Tyler calls for muralist submissions for latest project
Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott
WebXtra: Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans
Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott
WebXtra: Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans