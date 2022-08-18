Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Travis County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino, 17, believed to be in danger
Alexis Sorrentino is a white female, approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds...
Alexis Sorrentino is a white female, approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.(Travis County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teen.

Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino, 17, ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio.

Sorrentino is believed to be in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista, reports the Travis County.

According to authorities, it is believed she may be endangered.

Sorrentino is a white female, approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is to call 911.

