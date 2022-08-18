Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Texas man gets prison in Vegas DUI sports car-moped crash

(Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 34-year-old Texas man who admitted driving drunk in a speeding sports car that killed a Las Vegas man on a motorized street scooter has been sentenced to six to 20 years in Nevada state prison.

Andrew Rodriguez of New Braunfels, Texas, apologized in court Wednesday to the family of Walter Anderson, the 58-year-old man killed in the June 2021 wreck on a boulevard southwest of the Las Vegas Strip.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in March. His attorney on Thursday called the crash a tragic circumstance.

Police say data showed the Lamborghini reached 141 mph moments before colliding with the moped that Anderson was riding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death

Latest News

Boil water notice rescinded for City of Overton
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
City of Tyler calling for muralist submissions for latest project
WEBXTRA: City of Tyler calls for muralist submissions for latest project
Kosoul Chanthakoummane
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent