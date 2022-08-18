Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

Kosoul Chanthakoummane
Kosoul Chanthakoummane(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas has executed a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago.

Kosoul Chanthakoummane was given a lethal injection Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006.

She was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas. Prosecutors say the 41-year-old beat and stabbed Walker before stealing her Rolex watch and a silver ring.

The U.S. Supreme Court had declined to delay Chanthakoummane’s execution over claims by his attorneys that challenged the DNA evidence in his case.

Chanthakoummane was the second inmate executed in Texas in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

