Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle collision on a road west of Whitehouse ended with one driver dead and one injured.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Molly Reck, 18, of Tyler, was eastbound on Farm to Market Road 346 in a Hyundai Tuscon. At the same time, the 16-year-old driver of a Toyota RAV4 was westbound on same roadway. The report states that the driver of the Toyota left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and crossed into the eastbound lane, striking Reck’s vehicle.

Reck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was transported to UT Health Texas - Tyler in stable condition.

