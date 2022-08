MAYDELLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Wednesday storm literally blew the roof off of the Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department’s headquarters.

However, while strong winds may have ripped the roof off the building, the Maydelle VFD chief said that damage to the interior was minimal and that no injuries were reported. The VFD has since resumed its normal operation.

