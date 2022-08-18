Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district

Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street.
By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Mineola are concerned about plans to demolish a home that sits in the city’s historic district off Johnson Street.

The Kitchens house is important to locals because the Kitchens family was very instrumental over the years in bringing business and prosperity to the area and were well liked and well respected.

The home has not been in good repair over the years and has not been recognized as a historic home by the Texas Historic Commission.

The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. Over the years, they have made efforts to try and do something with the home, either to have it repaired or sold or moved. They even used the buildings for offices for a time. Now, the church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.

Bob Hallmark has more.

