Puppies thrown in dumpsters saved by The Good Dog Gang rescue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Good Dog Gang is run by two Lubbock sisters. Heather and Sarah Rothwell started this rescue about a year ago. Sarah is the Director of Animal Welfare for The Good Dog Gang and she said they started it by accident.

“It was just supposed to be for a week with a pregnant dog,” Sarah said. “And then she had her babies and then we had her for about six weeks, and it just skyrocketed from there.”

Sarah said usually people bring the dogs to them when they find dogs dumped and abandoned all over town. She said they get phone calls daily and also work closely with the Lubbock Animal Shelter and other rescues and shelters in the area.

“We get messages and phone calls all day long. ‘Hey, we found these puppies’, ‘hey, we found a mom.’ And so we just, we don’t look for them, but they’re everywhere,” Sarah said.

Recently the sisters have received multiple calls about dogs being found in dumpsters. They said a lot of times they will find dogs in places near dumpsters but never actually inside of them.

“But when you’re a tiny little puppy, it doesn’t matter whether you’ve been left inside the dumpster or beside the dumpster. Like if you don’t get help, you’re not going to make it. It happens way too often,” Sarah said.

Recently the sisters rescued two puppies that were found in the dumpster. Heather Rothwell, the Director of The Good Dog Gang, said unfortunately the first one they rescued passed away.

“The first puppy that was found, we named her Thoty. The finder found her and had her for almost a day before they reached out for help. She was we think about three weeks old,” Heather said. “She was the only one found, she was pretty dehydrated, very anemic, and not in very good shape. After about a week of around-the-clock care and vet care, she did pass.”

After Thoty passed away the sisters received a call about another puppy in a dumpster. This one is named Diva.

“We were contacted by a lady, her and her daughter were taking out the trash and her daughter heard something in the dumpster. So the mom started searching around and they found her double tied in a bag in the rainwater,” Heather said.

Diva is doing just fine now and is being taken care of by Momma Ember, one of the mother dogs that feeds the newborn puppies when the sisters rescue them.

Sarah and Heather both suggest spaying and neutering your pets to avoid unwanted litters. Since shelters and rescues around the nation are full, there are a lot of difficulties surrounding homing these animals.

“We don’t have space to physically take in all the animals. So if you’ve got puppies and you can’t handle them, reach out to us if you’re willing to foster on each other, you know, eight or 10 weeks old, we can help with that,” Heather said.

For information about The Good Dog Gang visit their Facebook page here. They also have a website for their fostering application here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.