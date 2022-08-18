Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Isolated thunderstorms that lasted into the evening are dying out overnight across East Texas. Expect temperatures to drop into the lower to mid 70s by morning. Another round of thunderstorms will develop early tomorrow and continue through midday and afternoon. Then, chances for rain will diminish Friday and into the weekend. However, better chances for rain will be in the forecast beginning late Sunday and increasing into early next week. This will keep temperatures at or below average for the next 7 to 10 days.

