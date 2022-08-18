Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Isolated thunderstorms that lasted into the evening are dying out overnight across East Texas. Expect temperatures to drop into the lower to mid 70s by morning. Another round of thunderstorms will develop early tomorrow and continue through midday and afternoon. Then, chances for rain will diminish Friday and into the weekend. However, better chances for rain will be in the forecast beginning late Sunday and increasing into early next week. This will keep temperatures at or below average for the next 7 to 10 days.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast

Latest News

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 8-17-22
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 8-17-22
Showers/T'Showers through mid-evening, the more on Thursday
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Showers/T'Showers through mid-evening, the more on Thursday
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips