Manhunt underway after suspect flees Frankston traffic stop on foot

Frankston Police are the lead agency.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - A search is underway after a man fled from a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

Coffee City Police Chief Johnjay Portillo says that a Frankston police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Hwy 155. When the officer ran the driver’s information, she found he was a wanted felon. When she attempted to handcuff him, he resisted and fled on foot.

A perimeter has been set up in the Lollipop Landing area along Hwy 155. They are looking for a black male in his 30s wearing dark clothing. Coffee City police say if you see or hear anything unusual, call 911. They recommend residents keep their doors locked until the man is in custody.

Frankston Police are being assisted by Coffee City Police and Texas DPS in the search.

