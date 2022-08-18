Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.
17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022.

17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.

READ: Friends and family remember Andrew Gable

Court documents state Gable and two women met the two suspects at 23rd and Grace streets for a drug deal. The situation reportedly turned into a robbery after the 16-year-old suspect allegedly pulled a gun out and pointed it at the Gable.

According to court documents, the 16-year-old yelled at Gable and then shot at him, hitting him at least twice. The suspects then reportedly left the scene and Gable was later pronounced dead at the United Regional ER.

Sims remains jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
2 teens killed in Alba crash
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

Latest News

Texas DPS
Bicyclist dies after being struck by a semi in Anderson County
WebXtra: Kilgore Rangerettes ‘showoff’ new line Saturday night
WebXtra: Kilgore Rangerettes ‘showoff’ new line Saturday night
WebXtra: Kilgore Rangerettes 'showoff' new line Saturday night
SFA considering affiliation with university system
SFA considering affiliation with university system
A burglary took place at a house in Anderson County, which became “engulfed in flames” shortly...
Two arrested in connection with burglary, burning of Anderson County home