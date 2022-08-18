Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Man charged after 17 dogs rescued from Waco home

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to...
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case.(Photos obtained by KWTX. DO NOT take our photos without permission.)
By Rissa Shaw, Elliot Wilson and Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Villareal turned himself in around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 after learning the FAST Unit was after him.

“He’s resting comfortably at the kennel on Highway 6,” McNamara said about Villareal being held at the county jail.

The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call at the corner of Flying Heart Road and South 3rd Street. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were at the scene as 17 dogs were rescued from the house.

At the time the dogs were rescued, investigators told KWTX the person renting the property was nowhere to be found and did not respond to law enforcement’s initial attempts for contact.

The dogs were taken to the Humane Society of Central Texas where they received food, water and medical treatment. “Who knows how long they were locked up in that house,” Kandi Hillyer, Executive Director of the Humane Society, said. “It was about 115 degrees they measured in that home they came from. A heart wrenching, absolutely filthy environment.”

Taking in more than a dozen dogs at one time is no simple task, and earlier this week, the Humane Society asked for help.

“The vaccines, the spay and neuter, heartworm tests, making sure they are healthy is going to be expensive,” Hillyer said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death

Latest News

Kitchen's House
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
Burn Bans
Rain Doing Little For Burn Bans
Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott
Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Overton
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district
Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish ‘Kitchens’ home in historic district