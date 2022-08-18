Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Few showers/thundershowers through this evening, more possible on Fri/Sat. Better chances next week!
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will remain in the forecast through Saturday. For tomorrow, most should remain over southern sections of East Texas with a few scattered area-wide on Saturday. Beginning on Sunday and continuing through much of next week, plenty of moisture is expected to move over our area from the Gulf of Mexico bringing in very good chances for rain and thundershowers to ETX. With the additional rainfall and cloud cover, temperatures should cool down into the 80s for high temps...great news there. Now, with regards to rainfall, it is looking like that over the next 7 days, or through next Thursday, we have a chance to see 3.00″-5.00″ of rainfall over much of the area. This is exactly what we need. Now, we need for this to happen and keep severe weather out of the picture. We will continue to monitor this for you over the next several days.

