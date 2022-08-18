Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Detour announced for SH 135 in Gregg County next week

((Source: TxDOT))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department Of Transportation has announced a detour for drivers on State Highway 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway.

The SH 135 project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will continue to use SH 135 utilizing a lane shift. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto SH 42 (W. Woodlawn St), then north on Henderson Blvd. to SH 31. The detour will be in place for the duration of the project.

Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays and be aware that a detour will be in place. This project and temporary detour are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

For media inquiries please contact Jeff Williford at Jeff.Williford@txdot.gov or 903-216-7213.

