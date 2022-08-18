Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas attorney sentenced to five years for laundering purported drug money

Rayshun Jackson, the 52-year-old former defense attorney who ran The Jackson Law Firm(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas lawyer has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money he believed was linked to narcotics trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Wednesday.

Rayshun Jackson, the 52-year-old former defense attorney who ran The Jackson Law Firm, was arrested in April 2021.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money in September 2021 and was sentenced Tuesday by Chief U.S. District Barbara M.G. Lynn.

At the sentencing hearing, the prosecutor told the court that a five year sentence would reflect the seriousness of the offense, promote respect for the law, and provide just punishment.

According to plea papers, Jackson admitted to laundering $380,000 for an individual he believed was a drug trafficker, but was actually an undercover DEA agent.

He was introduced to the agent on Sept. 3, 2020 by “Person A,” the leader of a large-scale opioid distribution ring known to deal in illegally diverted narcotics.

After Person A vouched for undercover agent’s credibility, Jackson and the undercover agent discussed how the attorney could “clean” the agent’s “dope money.”

Jackson advised the agent that he could launder around $500,000 a month by funneling it through non-traceable cash businesses (i.e., coin laundries, car washes) and shell corporations.

“Ray is the bomb... He’s a thug, he’s just got a law degree,” Person A told the undercover agent after the meeting, according to court documents.

Three weeks later, the undercover agent delivered a black backpack stuffed with $100,000 cash to Jackson at his office and Jackson agreed to launder the money for a 4% fee and a 1% bonus in cash up front.

After depositing the remaining $95,000 into his various firm bank accounts in various amounts on various days, he eventually transferred the entire sum into the DEA’s undercover bank account.

The next month, the undercover agent delivered an additional $300,000 cash to Mr. Jackson at his office and Jackson agreed again to a 4% fee and a 1% bonus in cash in return for laundering the money.

After depositing the remaining $285,000 into his various firm bank accounts in various amounts on various days, he eventually transferred the same amount into the DEA’s undercover bank account.

In plea papers, Mr. Jackson admitted he knew of the unlawful purpose of the agreement and joined in it willingly.

As a result of his federal conviction, the Supreme Court of Texas canceled Jackson’s law license and ordered that he be prohibited from practicing law in the State of Texas on Nov. 9, 2021.

