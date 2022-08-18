Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement has arrested a man involved in a shooting resulting a woman dead near Athens this morning.

According to the officials, on Aug. 18, at around 5:11 a.m., officers were sent near Athens about a woman with gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived, they found the woman who was identified as 36-year-old Shareena Ann Webster dead on scene.

During the investigation, officials found ex-boyfriend 32-year-old Erik M. Rivas to be a suspect.

Officials discovered that Rivas had left town.

A BOLO was put out to other law enforcement agencies, and Rivas was located and arrested in the Dallas area.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.