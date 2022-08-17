Whitehouse City Council approves lowering property taxes, adding public safety personnel

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday night, the Whitehouse City Council approved some major changes for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The council approved lowering the city’s property tax rate from $0.792891 to $0.772891. They also approved the budged for the new fiscal year.

The approval of this budget will add two full-time police officer positions, 2 full-time firefighter positions, an average of 18% raises for public safety personnel, which they said is intended to attract and retain staff.

The city will also renovate the community center. It will include a banquet space, collaborative space, office space for city-adjacent organizations, and training space.

To learn more about these changes and to see the expected timeline, see below or click here.

