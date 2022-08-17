Texas woman wanted in deadly ambush of family member

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Harris County are looking for Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the Aug. 8 ambush killing of Chante Wilson, 21.

Wilson was murdered shortly before 2 a.m. outside a residence at 3738 Faulkner Street.

Police officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the upper torso.

Paramedics transported the victim, later identified as Wilson, to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed Wilson had been walking from the corner store when she was ambushed.

The suspect, who police claim is Miller, allegedly hid between parked cars and, as Wilson walked by, jumped out and began shooting at Wilson.

Miller fled the scene eastbound on Faulkner Street toward Scott Street in a red Nissan Cube or small four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

