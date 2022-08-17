Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Texas woman accused of drowning husband in creek

Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, was charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, was charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.(Denton County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Denton Police Department arrested Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, a woman charged with murder after her husband’s drowning death.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022, officers and Denton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1700 block of Spencer Road.

Police said the 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a man who appeared to be dead in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road.

Denton Fire personnel arrived at the scene, found the man and pronounced him dead.

Maldonado initially told officers that an unknown male was involved in her husband’s drowning.

She later admitted to detectives that this male did not exist, and she had drowned her husband, police said.

Maldonado is currently in the City of Denton Jail with bail set at $500,000.

The victim’s identity will be released pending official identification by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of family.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Palestine police removed more than a dozen animals living in a home in awful conditions...
Palestine police recover abused animals from residence, two men charged
Jeffery Jay Martin, 62, of Clarksville, TX
Authorities say man exposed self to woman, children in Titus County
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers
LEFT TO RIGHT: Demario Jabar Moore, Christian Lamar Weston, and Yolanda N’Gaojia with her son,...
Police in Killeen arrest second suspect in murder of mother visiting son’s gravesite
Artwork of Sarah Seuss
Arabella of Longview resident honored for artistic talents, giving back