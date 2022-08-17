Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teenage girl found hiding in false gas tank by Border Patrol

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents make a shocking discovery while foiling a recent human smuggling attempt.

A 17-year-old girl was found hiding in the fake gas tank under a pick-up truck on Monday, August 15. The vehicle came into the checkpoint along I-35. Agents there found the fake tank and the girl hidden in a compartment inside of that.

Greg Burwell, the acting deputy chief for the Laredo Sector Border Patrol explained how much of an effort it was to rescue the girl from that situation. ”She was kind of stuffed into this very small space so tightly she couldn’t get out on her own. It took two of our agents to climb underneath the truck, lift the truck up, and be able to get her out,” said Burwell.

The girl is said to have been an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

