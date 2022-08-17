Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Teen collapses during baseball practice, coaches save his life with CPR

Coaches at a high school in Missouri jumped into action when a student-athlete collapsed during baseball practice. (Source: KMBC, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Peyton Headlee
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC/Gray News) – Coaches at a high school in Missouri jumped into action when a student-athlete collapsed during baseball practice.

It started out as a normal hitting practice when 17-year-old Davis Dwight was gearing up for the start of the fall season with Coach Nik Crouch.

But before the first swing, practice took a turn – Davis went into cardiac arrest and his coaches said they couldn’t feel a pulse.

Coach and former catcher for the Kansas City Royals Mike MacFarlane and Crouch began chest compressions right away.

“What we were trying to help him with for 12 minutes felt like an absolute eternity,” Crouch said.

Those 12 minutes saved his life.

“Other than seeing my children born, it was probably the most emotional day I’ve ever had,” MacFarlane said.

Davis spent nearly a week in the hospital – five of those days in the ICU. He has since been released from the hospital and one of his first stops was to thank his coaches.

“I turn the corner and I just see him. You see the face. It was an incredible moment to see him. He looked great. His smile, it just lit up my life heavily,” Crouch said.

It will take time before Davis can return to practice, but he is just thankful to be alive.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway
Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Attorney: Don’t accept portrayal of R. Kelly as `monster’
Dodge is ending production of its iconic gas-powered muscle cars: Challenger and Charger.
Dodge ending production of Charger, Challenger in 2023
FILE - Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, an American journalist who has been...
Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit