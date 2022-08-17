Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State Senator Robert Nichols visits East Texas college

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Texas State Senator Robert Nichols made a stop at Texas State Technical College’s Marshall campus to check out the CDL training program.

Sen. Nichols asked to tour the school so he can help spread the word about the commercial driver’s license training program. His goal is to help students prepare to obtain their CDL licenses and ultimately get more truckers on Texas roads.

