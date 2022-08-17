Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Gap Customer Engagement Center in Longview

Gap ribbon cutting
Gap ribbon cutting((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today in Longview for GAP’s Customer Engagement Center.

The 850,000 square foot facility currently employs 300 people. With its automation systems, the facility is designed to do a million units of E-commerce a day, which means they will be able to ship the orders directly from the new facility to the customers home.

Gap Inc. plans to continue filling out the building and adding more jobs to the workforce.

“With all the jobs we created, there are a lot of high tech jobs as well. Maintenance techs, we got computer technicians here. The jobs, all the jobs are really high paying. I think they are a really good fit and should help the community out in a lot of different ways,” said Kevin Kuntz, Senior Vice President of Global Fulfillment and Procurement with Gap.

The Gap Customer Engagement Center plans to add an additional 200 jobs by the end of this year and hire hundreds more next year.

