Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Police in Killeen arrest second suspect in murder of mother visiting son’s gravesite

LEFT TO RIGHT: Demario Jabar Moore, Christian Lamar Weston, and Yolanda N’Gaojia with her son,...
LEFT TO RIGHT: Demario Jabar Moore, Christian Lamar Weston, and Yolanda N’Gaojia with her son, Amir.(KWTX COLLAGE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a second suspect, Demario Jabar Moore, 20, in the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, a woman shot dead while visiting her slain son’s gravesite.

On Aug.13, 2022, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office issued a complaint charging Moore with Murder. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, officers with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Moore. 

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Moore and set his bond at $1 million.  Moore is currently in the Bell County Jail.

Over the weekend, police announced the arrest of Christian Lamar Weston,17, in the March 2022 murder of N’Gaojia.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Weston and ordered him held without bond.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.

Kineh N’Gaojia told KWTX his ex-wife was visiting their son Amir’s gravesite on what would have been Amir’s 22nd birthday when she was struck by gunfire.

Amir was killed on New Year’s Day 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
Palestine police removed more than a dozen animals living in a home in awful conditions...
Palestine police recover abused animals from residence, two men charged
Jeffery Jay Martin, 62, of Clarksville, TX
Authorities say man exposed self to woman, children in Titus County
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers
Artwork of Sarah Seuss
Arabella of Longview resident honored for artistic talents, giving back