Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Palestine police recover abused animals from residence, two men charged

Palestine police removed more than a dozen animals living in a home in awful conditions...
Palestine police removed more than a dozen animals living in a home in awful conditions Wednesday.(Palestine Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department removed more than a dozen animals from a residence Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the department, the animals were taken from a residence in the 100 block of Pillar after an investigation observed the animals were living in “awful” conditions.

Police said two people have been arrested and charged, however no names or specific charges have yet been made public other than that misdemeanor and felony charges were made.

Palestine police removed more than a dozen animals living in a home in awful conditions...
Palestine police removed more than a dozen animals living in a home in awful conditions Wednesday.(Palestine Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Lee Young III, 39 of Avinger
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
88-year-old ‘Stonehurst’ home up for sale in Longview
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
An Oklahoma mother is facing two complaints of child neglect after police say she left two...
Mom arrested after 2 toddlers found in hot car outside Walmart
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County
Jeffery Jay Martin, 62, of Clarksville, TX
Authorities say man exposed self to woman, children in Titus County
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers
Artwork of Sarah Seuss
Arabella of Longview resident honored for artistic talents, giving back