Palestine police recover abused animals from residence, two men charged

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department removed more than a dozen animals from a residence Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the department, the animals were taken from a residence in the 100 block of Pillar after an investigation observed the animals were living in “awful” conditions.

Police said two people have been arrested and charged, however no names or specific charges have yet been made public other than that misdemeanor and felony charges were made.

Palestine police removed more than a dozen animals living in a home in awful conditions Wednesday. (Palestine Police Department)

